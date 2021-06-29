Meghan McCain tore into hammer thrower Gwen Berry for protesting the flag and the national anthem in the middle of the U.S. Olympics trials over the weekend.

On Tuesday, The View spoke about Berry’s protest and the outrage she drew from Congressman Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) and other conservatives. McCain agreed with Berry’s critics, arguing that the difference between her and activist athletes like Colin Kaepernick is that as an Olympian, Berry will be protesting internationally.

“If anyone just saw Vladimir Putin’s recent speech when he met with President [Joe] Biden, he’s using the propaganda that America is a craphole against us,” McCain said. “We’re having our enemies and propaganda dictators using our own propaganda against us, which in turn, turns into a national security risk.”

McCain lamented that “for some reason my relationship with the flag isn’t allowed anymore” among the American public’s shared experiences. After an anecdote about her father — the late Senator John McCain — and what the flag means to her, McCain went back to slamming Berry and saying she’s doing a poor job of representing the country.

“I will die on this hill!” McCain said. “That it is not appropriate or patriotic to go to a foreign country where you’re supposed to be representing America and act like its just about you. It’s not about you! It’s about all of us.”

Watch above, via ABC.

