Dan Crenshaw Calls For Gwen Berry to Be Removed from Olympic Team: This is What Happens When You Teach Critical Race Theory

Rep. Dan Crenshaw called for Gwen Berry to be removed from the U.S. Olympic team after the bronze medal-winning hammer thrower in the weekend trials expressed frustration and appeared to protest the national anthem played while she was on the podium.

As Steve Doocy explained earlier in Fox & Friends, the national anthem is played once during the evening event, and it just so happened to play while Berry was on the podium. Berry was displeased by the anthem and expressed her frustration by holding up a tee-shirt that read “Activist Athlete.”

The hammer thrower has predictably been an immediate subject of criticism in conservative circles, evidenced by the extensive coverage she received on just Fox & Friends alone.

Ainsley Earhardt asked her guest, “Dan, what was your reaction? You fought for our country to the Olympic hammer thrower, Gwen Berry; she turned her back on the flag during the anthem and put a black t-shirt over her face that said ‘Activist athlete?'”

“We don’t need any more activist athletes,” Crenshaw replied. “She should be removed from the team. The entire point of the Olympic team is to represent the United States of America. That’s the entire point, okay?”

He then compared the protestors to NBA players who also knelt during the anthem to bring attention to racial justice issues following the extrajudicial murder of George Floyd. “This is one thing when we see NBA players do it, okay fine; we’ll just stop watching.” He continued, “but now the Olympic team? It’s multiple cases of this. They should be removed. That should be the bare minimum requirement is that you believe in the country representing.”

Crenshaw then tied Berry’s actions to another hot button obsession on conservative media, critical race theory. “This is the pathology that occurs when we’re teaching critical race theory into our institutions, because critical race theory, again, basically teaches that our institutions are racist, that our systems are deeply racist.”

“You can’t see the racism, because it’s subtle, but and if you deny it, it’s because of you teaching people this constantly, and this is what it results in, in these displays of hatred towards our own country and it’s got to stop,” Crenshaw explained.

There is an ongoing debate about the role of critical race theory and the value of learning or better understanding many racist policies that occurred in American history, versus those who believe that it is only teaching White Americans to feel guilty for the actions of their ancestors, which, as a result, is only further dividing the American public.

UPDATE: Berry has replied to Crenshaw via Twitter, writing “At this point, y’all are obsessed with me.”

At this point, y’all are obsessed with me https://t.co/HBWCE28s7x — Gwen Berry (@MzBerryThrows) June 28, 2021

Watch above via Fox News.

