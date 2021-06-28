Olympian Gwen Berry Sparks Furious Twitter Debate After Turning Away From Flag

By Ken MeyerJun 28th, 2021
 

Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry sparked major public discourse with her decision to turn away from the American flag during the U.S. Olympic qualifiers over the weekend.

As Berry was on the podium in Eugene, Oregon with fellow competitors Brooke Andersen and DeAnna Price, she turned away and draped an “Activist Athlete” T-shirt over her head when the national anthem began to play. Berry has been publicly known as a social activist ever since she protested during the Pan-American Games in 2019, and she claims she was “set up” with how the ceremony was organized in terms of when the anthem was played.

Since Berry’s actions offer a glimpse of a possible similar action on the world stage in Tokyo, lots of people had thoughts about how the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team will represent the country. Some applauded Berry for her prominence in taking a stand against racial injustice.

Others were far less impressed, slamming Berry and demanding her removal from the Olympic team.

As for Berry, she responded to the public uproar by defending herself, posting screenshots of hate mail she has received, and hitting back at critics against her actions:

