Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry sparked major public discourse with her decision to turn away from the American flag during the U.S. Olympic qualifiers over the weekend.

As Berry was on the podium in Eugene, Oregon with fellow competitors Brooke Andersen and DeAnna Price, she turned away and draped an “Activist Athlete” T-shirt over her head when the national anthem began to play. Berry has been publicly known as a social activist ever since she protested during the Pan-American Games in 2019, and she claims she was “set up” with how the ceremony was organized in terms of when the anthem was played.

Since Berry’s actions offer a glimpse of a possible similar action on the world stage in Tokyo, lots of people had thoughts about how the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team will represent the country. Some applauded Berry for her prominence in taking a stand against racial injustice.

#ActivistAthlete @mzberrythrows has a right to protest for Black lives. Don’t let the @ioc or anyone else tell you otherwise. Up next, Tokyo. https://t.co/GJTd2WWJgr — ColorOfChange (@ColorOfChange) June 27, 2021

The messages that people are sending @MzBerryThrows really hurts my soul, man. Gwen, I stand by you and I hope one day the people of this country understand that everything you’re doing is for the LOVE of your people, not because you HATE this country. ✊🏿 — illWill (@WilliamClaye) June 28, 2021

Typical rhetoric. Omitting key information. Vilifying her character. Focusing on what is being done instead of why. I stand with you @MzBerryThrows And I am proud of you! https://t.co/ZL3bdfbHhL — Maxwell Pearce (@maxwellpearce) June 27, 2021

Lord! At this point we ALL need to be backing @MzBerryThrows ! This is disgusting what is happening to her ! ✊🏽 https://t.co/LmP1yAyhvx — Jasmine Todd 💜💛 (@MsGoogleme) June 27, 2021

Cancel culture run amok https://t.co/16Karuv8sg — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) June 28, 2021

1. The right really does love cancel culture.

2. Fox News has their new outrage for the next few days. https://t.co/lyf3D4hHTV — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) June 28, 2021

Others were far less impressed, slamming Berry and demanding her removal from the Olympic team.

IT IS TIME TO START KICKING OUT U.S. OLYMPIANS FROM OUR U.S.A. TEAMS IF THEY HATE OR DENOUNCE AMERICA!! … https://t.co/xQgNKSvYbW — Ben Ferguson (@benfergusonshow) June 28, 2021

If you can’t respect our flag or anthem, then you shouldn’t represent this country. It’s that simple. Hammer thrower Gwen Berry turns away from flag while anthem plays at trials – ‘I feel like it was a setup’ https://t.co/fXtLCNbrOT — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) June 28, 2021

TFW you finish third but still finish first in the self-involvement Olympics pic.twitter.com/VbHl1iZ9jj — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 28, 2021

Ignorant and stupid. I hope she gets crushed at the Olympics. https://t.co/2xJABTYgy0 — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) June 27, 2021

America is the only country in 2021 that elevates loser national athletes like Gwen Berry for disrespecting it. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) June 28, 2021

Why does the Left hate America? Sure, we have our faults, but no nation in the history of the world has liberated more people from captivity, has lifted more out of poverty, has bled more for freedom, or has blessed more w/ abundance. God bless America. https://t.co/7hH1FMzEn0 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 28, 2021

Gwen Berry should switch from hammer throwing to hammer and sickle throwing. — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) June 28, 2021

As for Berry, she responded to the public uproar by defending herself, posting screenshots of hate mail she has received, and hitting back at critics against her actions:

“the anthem has been scheduled to play at around 5:20pm every evening at trials.. on Saturday, the music started at 5:25 while the hammer throwers were on the podium”… Like I said SET UP !! 5 min is longer than you think. pic.twitter.com/Fn7t4XCZy2 — Gwen Berry (@MzBerryThrows) June 27, 2021

Whilst they are sitting at home having done nothing elite in their lives https://t.co/llFCjqOmvS — Gwen Berry (@MzBerryThrows) June 27, 2021

These comments really show that: 1.) people in American rally patriotism over basic morality 2.) Even after the murder of George Floyd and so many others; the commercials, statements, and phony sentiments regarding black lives were just a hoax — Gwen Berry (@MzBerryThrows) June 28, 2021

Thank you! I never said I hated this country! People try to put words in my mouth but they can’t. That’s why I speak out. I LOVE MY PEOPLE. ✊🏾 https://t.co/fbKB5d9H2I — Gwen Berry (@MzBerryThrows) June 28, 2021

At this point, y’all are obsessed with me https://t.co/HBWCE28s7x — Gwen Berry (@MzBerryThrows) June 28, 2021

