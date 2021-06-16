Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared to blame the crime problem in the United States on President Joe Biden, during a solo press conference in Geneva, Switzerland following the first summit between the two world leaders.

The rather stunning moment came after a Russian journalist asked Putin about whether the summit included any conversations about human rights—in particular, prisoners in Russia—and how Biden brought up that subject. Putin deflected the question by attacking the United States, in particular Biden, for a gun-related crime epidemic that does not exist in his country.

He noted that Biden had a different view from his predecessor, noting that when it came to human rights, President Biden “had a different view and this one decided to act differently and his reply was different from Trump’s.”

“You know, in principle, everything that happens in our countries one way or another is the responsibility of the leaders themselves,” Putin continued. “Look at the streets of America, every single day there are shootings and killings. You don’t have time to open your mouth and you are shot dead.”

Putin then cited recent local crime stories that have received national news, saying “Well, you remember the man who shot the woman in the back who drove his car over her? Then there was that shooting at a wedding.”

“Let’s say it was an error that happens, but shooting helicopters of civilians in Iraq, what was that about?” Putin continued in his best defense is a good offense approach. “Who is responsible for that? Who are the murderers there? And on human rights, listen to me, what about Guantanamo?” reminding those in attendance that despite criticism from human rights activists, Gitmo is very much still operational.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com