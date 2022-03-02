‘I’m Seeing Dead Children’: Ukrainian Medic Recounts Horrors from the Frontlines in Stunning CNN Interview

A Ukrainian volunteer medic gave an interview to CNN’s Jim Sciutto in which she described the horrors she has witnessed from Russia’s invasion of the country.

Sciutto introduced Tata Marharian as an international law student who is currently working with a volunteer medical battalion responding to the bloodshed around Kyiv as Russian forces bear down on the capital. Asked what she has seen throughout the conflict, Marharian answered “I’m seeing dead children. I’m seeing hospitals being bombed. I’m seeing churches being bombed. It’s difficult.”

What am I seeing? I’m seeing my people die. I’m seeing all sorts of horrible things. I studied crimes against humanity at the university. I studied international humanitarian law. I never thought I would see this with my own eyes in my own country.

“It’s horrible to imagine,” Sciutto responded, before asking Marharian whether she feels like her actions will make a difference.

“I do feel so,” Marharian answered with a smile. “I’ve never been more happy to be Ukrainian. I’ve never been more lucky to be born in this country. We all are uniting. We all are consolidating, and one person maybe is powerless to make a difference, but trust me, we’re not one. There are a lot of people fighting here, back to back. So, yeah, we do have hope.”

Sciutto followed up by asking Marharian whether she thinks Russia is intentionally attacking civilians.

“It is not accidental whatsoever. This is just so ridiculous,” she answered.

Watch above, via CNN.

