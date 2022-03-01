WATCH: Ukrainian Citizens Protest Russian ‘Occupants,’ Pushing on Military Vehicles Back as They Approach

A new video out of Ukraine is showing citizens demonstrating against the Russian military forces invading their country.

On Tuesday, Wall Street Journal reporter Matthew Luxmoore picked up on footage from outside Melitopol, a southeastern Ukrainian city the Russians claim to have subjugated amid disputed reports. The clip shows Russian troops firing into the air while, according to Luxmoore’s translation, a crowd of civilians shouting at them, calling them “occupants” and “murderers.”

The video goes on to show a large Russian truck driving up and honking its horn at the crowd. The crowd doesn’t back down, however, and they continued their chants while several people tried to push the vehicle backward.

The footage is the latest example of instances where Ukrainian citizens have been acting in defiance of Russia and preparing for war with the invaders. As the video made its way across Twitter, numerous observers applauded the crowd for their bravery in front of the Russian military.

