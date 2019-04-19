‘Incitement to Murder’: Mike Huckabee Calls for CNN to ‘Deal With’ April Ryan After ‘Lopping’ Heads Remark

Mike Huckabee — Fox News contributor and father of Press Secretary Sarah Sanders — called for CNN to muster up the integrity to deal with April Ryan‘s comments about his daughter, which he called an “incitement to murder.”

“So liberals—is this okay? Does CNN have the integrity to deal w/ this incitement to murder?” Huckabee wrote on Friday night before quoting a RedState headline.

So liberals—is this okay?Does CNN have the integrity to deal w/ this incitement to murder? CNN's April Ryan Says Sarah Sanders' Head Should Be "Lopped Off" https://t.co/8fdYiOzggf — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) April 19, 2019

He also called for her White House credentials to be yanked.

Will the ⁦@whca⁩ revoke April Ryan’s credentials? If not, they are gutless tools. CNN's April Ryan Says Sarah Sanders' Head Should Be "Lopped Off" https://t.co/8fdYiOzggf — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) April 19, 2019

Huckabee was referring to comments Ryan made calling for Sanders to be fired after the release of the Mueller report.

On Thursday night, CNN’s Erin Burnett asked Ryan if — in light of the Mueller’s report disclosure that Sanders’ had lied to the press — the press secretary has any “credibility left.”

“Not only does she not have credibility,” Ryan responded, “she lied. She out and out lied. And the people––the American people can’t trust her. They can’t trust what’s said from the president’s mouthpiece, spokesperson from the people’s house.”

Then, she said this, calling for Sanders’ ouster: “Therefore, she should be let go. She should be fired, end of story. When there is a lack of credibility there, you have to start and start lopping the heads off. It’s Fire-Me Thursday or Fire-Me Good Friday. She needs to go.”

The Red State report which Huckabee tweeted out as evidence of his incitement, by the way, both spins Ryan’s actual quote in their headline and admits Ryan “was using a figure of speech” when she made the remarks.

Ryan did not let Huckabee’s remarks go unnoticed.

She responded on Twitter by telling him to sit down and noting he calls himself a “man of God.”

“You sir need to sit down,” Ryan wrote. “You gave me a veiled threat not long ago. You call yourself a man of God? Boy bye! As your people come for me! My people see you and will do the same for you!”

You sir need to sit down. You gave me a veiled threat not long ago. You call yourself a man of God? Boy bye! As your people come for me! My people see you and will do the same for you! https://t.co/M72QQACjqV — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) April 20, 2019

