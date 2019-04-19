comScore

April Ryan Reminds Mike Huckabee He Once Said She ‘Should be Gutted Like a Deer’

By Tamar AuberApr 19th, 2019, 10:22 pm

Mike Huckabee — the father of White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders — picked a fight with CNN’s April Ryan on Twitter on Friday.

It all started over a Red State article — including a spun headline — which Huckabee said was evidence that Ryan’s comments about firing Sarah Sanders on CNN on Thursday were actually an “incitement to murder.”

He also called for her White House press credentials to be yanked.

Ryan did not let Huckabee’s comments go unnoticed.

Instead, she proceeded to question if he was really a man of faith, his ability to get into heaven and noted that he once — also in defense of his daughter — said she “should be gutted like a deer.”

By the way, Huckabee’s gutted like a deer comments were made in response to the so-called PieGate, a silly controversy in November 2017 which involved a spat between Ryan and Sanders over if, in fact, the press secretary had actually made a homemade pie.

Speaking to Stu Varney on Fox Business, Huckabee said this: “Let me tell you something, she’s been making this pie for years… makes them for friends, but here’s the warning that I would issue. Stuart, don’t ever and I mean don’t ever mess with a Southern woman and her homemade pies. It is as dangerous as when you hear a Southern woman begin her sentence with ‘bless your heart.’ It means you’re about to be gutted like a deer and just don’t know it.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Follow Tamar Auber: