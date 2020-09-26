IT’S OFFICIAL: Amy Coney Barrett Nominated to Supreme Court by President Donald Trump – Watch

President Donald Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to be an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, filling the vacancy left open by the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg just over a week earlier.

On Saturday afternoon, the President spoke from the Rose Garden and said that he is nominating “one of our nation’s most brilliant and gifted legal minds” to the Court.

“She is a woman of unparalleled achievement, towering intellect, sterling credentials, and unyielding loyalty to the constitution,” said Trump.

Judge Barrett has been on the shortlist since 2018, and her name came up with both previous vacancies. She has been a professor of law at Notre Dame since 2017, and a judge in the U.S. 7th Circuit. She was previously a law clerk for late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.

The big fight is still to come when the Senate takes up confirmation hearings. The nomination is highly contentious and controversial, of course, and it is likely that the takes on cable news and throughout media will be likewise heated.

We’ll have coverage of the immediate reactions and more here at Mediaite as the story progresses.

Watch the clip of the nomination, above, via the White House on YouTube.

