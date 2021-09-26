Jake Tapper Asks GOP Sen. Toomey About Trump Lawyer’s ‘How-to-Stage-a-Bloodless-Coup Memo’: This Wasn’t Just ‘Some Fringe Guy’

CNN’s Jake Tapper spoke with Senator Pat Toomey (R- PA) Sunday about the fight over the debt ceiling ahead of a deadline to avert a government shutdown. They also touched upon a truly insane piece of news about the former president’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

The new book from Bob Woodward and Robert Costa reveals that John Eastman, who was on the Trump legal team, put together a bizarre memo on how they could overturn the election on January 6.

This six-step plan revolved around Mike Pence deciding to reject electors from seven states because of “ongoing disputes” and throwing the entire election into chaos.

Tapper asked Toomey about this memo and the fact that Eastman wasn’t just “some fringe guy” but a member of the Federalist Society and a former Supreme Court clerk.

“This was basically a how-to-stage-a-bloodless-coup memo. What was your reaction when you read about that?”

Toomey said he hasn’t read the memo but reiterated the fact that Joe Biden won the election.

“We were carrying out a very important but essentially ministerial process that the vice president proceeds over to finalize and formalize what we already knew had happened, which was that Joe Biden had been elected president,” he continued. “Any effort to derail that effort at that point, that exercise that we go through, is a tremendous offense against the Constitution and our country.”

Republicans have continued to embrace the big lie in several states, including Pennsylvania, which Tapper brought up in the interview, and Arizona, where some Republicans have reacted to the conclusion of the Cyber Ninjas audit by demanding more audits.

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com