President Donald Trump has said for the past few days that his rationale for downplaying the seriousness of the coronavirus early on during the pandemic was that he didn’t want to cause panic.

CNN’s Jake Tapper called Trump out for that Friday:

President Trump says he wanted to downplay the virus because he didn’t want the American people to panic. But, frankly, he tries to invoke panic all the time to motivate his base. Just yesterday he tweeted, ‘If I don’t win, America’s suburbs will be overrun with Low Income Projects, Anarchists, Agitators, Looters, and, of course ‘Friendly Protesters.’ I mean, his whole argument is panic!

CNN political correspondent Abby Phillip added that Trump’s claim is really not believable because “this is not a president who shies away from turning up the temperature on his rhetoric.”

“It’s a particularly ridiculous explanation from the White House’s part, because these were warnings that really could’ve saved lives. I think watching Jim Acosta’s interviews with those Trump supporters at the rally really vividly illustrates the consequences of the president continuing to refuse to explain to the American people and level with them about what the threat is and what they can do to protect themselves,” she said.

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]