Jake Tapper corrected Dr. Sanjay Gupta over his critique of White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s “science should not stand in the way” comment on his CNN show Thursday afternoon.

“The science should not stay in the way of this,” McEnany said in a press briefing Thursday in reference to school openings, before adding, “The science is on our side here. We encourage for localities in states to just simply follow the science. Open our schools.”

Following outrage around the comments, Tapper encouraged people to read McEnany’s full quote, writing in a tweet, “She’s arguing that the science is on the side of those who want to open them, she cites a JAMA study. I’m not taking a position on the matter but be fair.”

2/ Before the familiar voices jump on this to score whatever political points they want, the facts are also clear that the president has ignored science and health experts far too many times and the US response is empirically a failure compared to the rest of the Western world. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 16, 2020

After playing a clip of McEnany’s statement, Tapper asked Gupta, “Where is the science on this? Because I know some of the studies, one of the JAMA studies that she referred to, what’s your reaction as a physician and parent of three children?”

“Well, first of all, I don’t think you ever want to say the science should not stand in the way of this,” Gupta responded. “I don’t know exactly what she was referring to by that or if she was just misspeaking. That sounded like an alternate facts sort of moment there.”

“If I could just say, Sanjay,” Tapper interrupted. “I think she was trying to say the science shouldn’t stand in the way because the science is on our side. I don’t know that all of the science is on their side. Certainly, this White House, their respect for science knows bounds, let’s put it that way. But I think that’s what she was getting at.”

“If you look at the criteria, the criteria released by the task force in terms of making these decisions, it becomes increasingly clear,” Gupta said. “I want my kids in school as well. Everyone always says that as a preface, it’s without a doubt, people want their kids back in school, if possible. The issue, Jake, we know that kids aren’t as likely to get sick from this coronavirus.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]