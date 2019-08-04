CNN’s Jake Tapper called out Trump administration officials and multiple Texas political figures on Sunday after they refused to join him to talk about the mass shooting events that took place over the weekend.

The news cycle is focused on gun violence again after two mass shootings left 30 people dead and scores more injured in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio. Tapper announced on Twitter that he would make this the focus of State of the Union, and while he was able to secure an interview with Mayor Dee Margo, numerous high-level GOPers and Texas lawmakers declined to come speak with him.

Adding to the list of guests we will talk to today: El Paso @mayor_margo @CNNSotu is live from 9-11 and noon-2 pm ET — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) August 4, 2019

Tapper made this the focus of his opening monologue, remarking that “we invited the Republican governor lieutenant governor and both Republican U.S. Senators representing Texas to join us this morning. They all declined. The Republican governor of Ohio also declined. We also asked the White House to provide someone to discuss the shootings, that request too was declined.”

Interestingly, while Tapper delivered his opening monologue at 9 a.m. ET, Dan Patrick was on Fox & Friends to talk about the shootings after rejecting CNN.

Watch above, via CNN.

