UPDATED: 1 to 3 in Custody, 18 or more dead in El Paso Walmart Mass Shooting

There are multiple reports of a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, where one local TV station confirms at least 18 people were wounded or otherwise injured.

The El Paso police department tweeted a warning about an active shooter situation just after 11 am Saturday morning, tweeting “Active Shooting Stay away from Cielo Vista Mall Area. Scene is Still Active.”

Active Shooting Stay away from Cielo Vista Mall Area. Scene is Still Active. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 3, 2019

They followed up with another tweet saying the scene was “still active” about twenty minutes later.

Scene is still Active Avoid the area from Airway to Hawkins North of I-10. Active Shooter. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 3, 2019

According to NBC affiliate KTSM, the station “can confirm that 18 people were shot inside the Walmart. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.”

The station also reports that a witness told them “a man walked into Walmart and opened fire with ‘rifle’ or some other ‘semi-automatic’ type weapon.”

Our news crew is just getting to the scene, multiple injuries inside the Walmart. Caller who works at Walmart says a man walked into Walmart and opened fire with “rifle” or some other “semi-automatic” type weapon. This is unconfirmed by police.https://t.co/wfXkVyoLs8 — KTSM 9 News (@KTSMtv) August 3, 2019

CNN has obtained cellphone video that shows shoppers running from a store at the El paso mall, but has no other details about the video.

Update: Fox and CNN are now saying there are reports of “multiple shooters.”

Update: KTSM reports that three suspects are in custody, and there are multiple fatalities.

El Paso Mayor Dee Margo confirms to KTSM that there are multiple fatalities involved in today’s shooting at Walmart. Margo says that three suspects believed to be involved were taken into custody. El Paso Police are expected to give a press conference within the hour.

Update: Despite KTSM’s earlier statement from the mayor, police now say there is one shooter in custody, and police are confirming 18 fatalities.

This is a developing story, watch KTSM’s live stream above, and check back for updates.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com