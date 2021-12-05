Jake Tapper UNLEASHES on Hollywood, NBA and More for Doing Business With China: Can’t Buy Enough Soap to Wash the ‘Blood Off Their Hands’

CNN’s Jake Tapper lit up the entertainment industry and other corporate behemoths appeasing China rather than calling out the country’s authoritarian conduct on the world stage.

In his closing Sunday monologue on State of the Union, Tapper complimented the Women’s Tennis Association for terminating the events they had scheduled in China over concerns about the safety of tennis star. Peng Shuai. Peng accused China’s former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli of sexually assaulting her, and many are concerned she is unable to speak freely as Chinese authorities are working to censor her claims.

Tapper emphasized that the WTA’s attempt to protest China’s brutality is far more strident than what the International Olympic Committee has done as they prepare to host the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing. While the IOC has touted that they’ve spoken to Shuai, Tapper noted that they haven’t publicly denounced her plight, and he accused them of “behaving like a mob lawyer” and running cover for China’s abuses.

“Yes, the Olympics are supposed to be free and without politics,” Tapper said. “But this is not about politics. The allegations against the Chinese government go far beyond its treatment of Shuai.”

Tapper noted that the Chinese government stands accused of a cultural genocide campaign against the Uighur population in the Xinjiang province. After Tapper outlined the crimes against humanity that have taken place in Chinese detainment camps, the segment turned toward the American corporations who continue to profit from Chinese slave labor or refuse to call out their human rights abuses.

“Of course, Apple and Nike publicly claim to decry slave labor,” said Tapper. “But to be clear, the behavior we are seeing from U.S. corporations is not about a company surviving. It’s about discontent with just hundreds of millions of dollars, desiring instead billions of dollars.”

Tapper concluded by listing off several instances where Hollywood caved to China by making painstaking efforts to avoid offending the nation. He explained that it all comes back to the fact that “the millionaires and billionaires of Hollywood and the NBA and the IOC and Wall Street are all so eager for Chinese cash, they’re pretending none of this is happening.”

“There is no amount of money that can buy enough soap to wash that blood off their hands,” Tapper ended.

