‘These Are Human Beings’: Jared Kushner Hits Ron DeSantis For Using Migrants as ‘Political Pawns’

Former Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner criticized Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) over sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard last week.

“I personally watch what’s happening and it’s very hard to see at the Southern Border,” said Kushner on Tuesday’s Outnumbered on Fox News. “We have to remember these are human beings, they’re people, so seeing them being used as political pawns one way or the other is very troubling to me.”

DeSantis has since been sued over the move.

Kushner, who is also Trump’s son-in-law, touted the Trump administration’s handling of the border, saying “we had the lowest border crossings in history” and that “the border was secure, was very safe.” The border crossings in 2017 were the lowest in almost 50 years, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. During the final three years of the Trump administration, border crossings were still relatively low, according to CBP.

Kushner lamented that those crossing the border “are lured into these journeys by the coyotes, they’re paying a lot of money.” Additionally, he said that “80 percent of women are sexually assaulted along the way.” Kushner also noted that those who cross the border are “exploited” and subjected to “human trafficking and modern slavery in a lot of ways.”

Kushner blasted the Biden administration for undoing Trump’s border policies and thereby creating “the unfortunate humanitarian catastrophe that comes because of that.”

Watch above via Fox News.

