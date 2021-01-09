Fox News host Jeanine Pirro didn’t hold back on Saturday night, scolding pro-Trump vigilantes who stormed the Capitol building on Wednesday, calling the actions of the looters “deplorable” and urging her viewers to stop blaming antifa.

“I want to be clear. The actions at the United States Capitol three days ago were deplorable, reprehensible, outright criminal,” Pirro stated. “These frightening and repulsive actions represent the most significant breach on our Capitol in over 200 years. And I don’t care with happened in the past and or whether those who did it think the election was stolen. That is not justification. Seventy-five million of us are still angry about the election, but we don’t storm the Capitol.”

The Fox News host then told her audience to stop blaming others for the illegal activities carried out by President Donald Trump’s supporters.

“And stop looking for other people to blame, including those dirt-bag terrorists antifa. To those of you who did this, you did it, of your own will, and you will be held accountable. Take the veil of politics off,” Pirro continued. “Be totally objective, anyone watching this must condemn it.”

Pirro went onto state the pro-Trump vigilantes looked like a “bunch of freaks” as they destroyed the Capitol building.

The FBI said Friday they had “no indication” that antifa activists were involved in the Capitol raid.

The claim that antifa was involved in the storming of the Capitol was first pushed by a now-debunked and retracted Washington Times report, but the story quickly spread in conservative circles nonetheless.

