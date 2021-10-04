Jen Psaki Says Facebook Whistleblower Interview Shows ‘Self-Regulation Is Not Working’

White House press secretary Jen Psaki weighed in Monday on the massive controversy surrounding Facebook.

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen came forward on 60 Minutes Sunday, accusing the social media giant of prioritizing “profit over safety.” Recent reports revealed internal documents she leaked showing, among other things, Facebook knew just how toxic an environment Instagram was for teenage girls.

As of this posting, Facebook has been down for several hours (as well as Instagram and Whatsapp), and it remains unclear why.

Psaki was asked about Haugen’s interview and whether the revelations “change the way the White House thinks about regulating Facebook and other social media giants.”

“This is just the latest in a series of revelations about social media platforms,” Psaki said, “that make clear that self-regulation is not working. That’s long been the president’s view and been the view of the administration.”

Psaki particularly found the reports about “efforts to attract young users and negative effects on teenagers’ mental health” to be troubling.

“Our effort is going to be [to] continue to support fundamental reforms, efforts to address these issues. Obviously that would be up to the purview of Congress.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com