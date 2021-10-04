Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Leads Parade of Mockery as Facebook Outage Passes Three Hours

As of this posting, Facebook, Instagram, and Whatsapp have been down for several hours, and even Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is getting in on the reactions.

It’s still unclear what exactly occurred, but the outages started happening a little before noon on Monday.

Naturally, everyone flocked to Twitter to react to this news; both “Instagram and Facebook” and “FB and IG” trended.

Dorsey couldn’t help but crack a few jokes about the whole thing. When someone posted that the facebook.com domain is for sale, he remarked, “How much?”

Twitter posted a wry “hello literally everyone” message, to which Whatsapp tweeted back “hello!”

Dorsey responded to them by saying, “thought this was supposed to be encrypted…”

Dorsey continued to have his fun over the outages, even just straight-up doing the “here’s my Soundcloud” thing.

And he was far from the only person with thoughts:

