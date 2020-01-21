ABC late night host Jimmy Kimmel helpfully tried to offer his viewers some real-world scale that would capture the astounding amount of lies President Donald Trump has told after three years in office.

Kimmel’s bit was tied to Monday’s Washington Post “Fact Checker” column, which updated its running tally of Trump’s false or misleading claims to mark the third anniversary of his inauguration. The new total, per the Post, equals a staggering total of 16,241 lies. Even more notable, the frequency and volume of Trump’s lies have increased each year, from 1,999 false or misleading claims in 2017 to 5,689 in 2018 to a mind-blowing 8,155 lies last year.

“And that’s just in public,” Kimmel snarked. “That doesn’t even include the time he told Don Jr. he loves him.”

“In 2019, Trump averaged an incredible 22 false claims per day,” Kimmel pointed out. “And can you imagine how much higher that would be if he didn’t have chicken stuffed in his mouth all the time?”

“Even the color of his face is a lie,” Kimmel joked. “There are so many lies, it’s hard to even comprehend that number. So I thought it might help to see it. We have 16,241 lies. To put that into perspective, that’s over 7,000 more lies than there are visible stars in the night sky.”

“If those lies were fluffy buttermilk pancakes, one-inch thick, they would stack up higher than the Empire State Building.”

“If Donald Trump’s lies were cruise ship passengers, they would fill six Titanics and a whole bunch of dinghies too. If those 16,000 lies were Big Macs, you’d have enough two all-beef patties with special sauce, lettuce, cheese to bury the president in a pile 10 feet high in the East Room of the White House.”

“So there you have it,” Kimmel summed up. “Sixteen thousand lies and a side order of fries from our president.”

Watch the video above, via ABC.

