On the morning that will see the start of a historic Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, CNN’s John Berman took serious issue with Senator Mitch McConnell for the rules and manner in which the Senate Majority Leader intends to run the trial.

“This system that Mitch McConnell has laid out here is not to provide for the American people an open window into what went on,” Berman opened, adding “It is not to lay out as many facts as possible for the American people or for that matter for the Senate to see. It seems that this is designed to do it quickly with as little information as possible.”

At issue is not just the curious manner in which the trial be run (which will feature individual senators offering questions that only lawyers will be allowed to ask) but especially the inclusion of evidence and witnesses, which will be voted on individually after four days of opening statements and a day of debate.

Or as Berman plainly explained, “not a shred of evidence from the House of Representatives is as of now part of the Senate impeachment record.”

“So what Mitch McConnell is trying to do is create a system here,” Berman summed up, “that if you don’t go his way this will go on forever. He’s going to say we are going to vote on every single piece of evidence if you want to hear any of it.”

A recent CNN poll revealed that 69% of Americans polled believe that witnesses should be included in the Senate impeachment trial set to start on Tuesday morning.

