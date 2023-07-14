Joe Biden Nibbles Child’s Dress in Bizarre Encounter in Finland

President Joe Biden was caught on film nibbling a child’s dress during a trip to Helsinki, Finland following the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania this week.

The moment — which was caught on Newsmax, Thursday — showed Biden approaching a young girl who was being held by her mother, before nibbling her dress with his mouth for several seconds as the girl pulled away. Biden then pushed his face towards her head, prompting the girl to turn away from the president and towards her mother.

The clip went viral on social media, with many critics condemning Biden’s actions as inappropriate.

“I’m sorry. Normal people don’t do this with children…” tweeted Fox News contributor Joe Concha, while Republican political operative Roger Stone reacted, “This man is SICK. Somebody call a cop.”

“Nothing to see here, just Joe Biden scaring the hell out of a little Finnish girl while sniffing and nibbling on her,” tweeted Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, while Fox News contributor and Spectator editor-at-large Ben Domenech questioned, “What would you do if someone did this to your daughter?”

The clip was aired on Newsmax, Thursday, and also received coverage on Fox News the day after.

“The president in Helsinki, Finland today spotted a little girl being held by her mother and for whatever reason thought it would be a good idea to do this,” said Newsmax host Rob Schmitt, before playing the clip. “Oh god. I don’t know what that was. We’re gonna play it again though. Nibble, nibble, nibble on your back! To some strange Finnish kid. She does not want anything to do with Biden. That face, ‘Get away from me! Who are you?’ I don’t know why this keeps happening, but it does.”

“I’ve been to Finland before, I didn’t greet anyone that way. It’s a very odd thing,” said Garrett Ventry, a former senior adviser to Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), on Fox News’ America Reports.

On his show Jesse Watters Primetime, Friday, Fox News host Jesse Watters also weighed in on the incident.

“Here’s the president nibbling at a terrified baby in Finland. It’s not presidential. It’s weird,” Watters said. “The only time men do that is with their own children at home, maybe – not with strange babies in the middle of Europe with cameras rolling. He’s nuzzling and sniffing random kids. Joe showed more affection to this young Finnish girl than to his own granddaughter in Arkansas.”

Watch above via Newsmax and Fox News.

