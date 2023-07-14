Yikes! Kamala Harris Pledges to ‘Reduce Population’ Instead Of ‘Pollution’ In Climate Speech Gaffe

Vice President Kamala Harris mistakenly spoke about investing to “reduce population” during a speech on climate change on Friday, sparking concern on social media before the White House revealed she had meant to say “reduce pollution.”

“When we invest in clean energy, and electric vehicles, and reduce population, more of our children can breathe clean air and drink clean water,” declared Harris during her speech on tackling climate change and creating a “clean energy economy.”

The comments immediately sparked concern on social media and were picked up by the Republican National Committee (RNC) and Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY).

KAMALA HARRIS: “When we invest in clean energy and electric vehicles and reduce population, more of our children can breath clean air and drink clean water.” pic.twitter.com/MbMiDx9Xoc — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 14, 2023

Are you the population she wants to reduce? https://t.co/18E9Hql41e — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) July 15, 2023

“What she just said, you’re not supposed to say if you’re a liberal,” reacted Fox News host Jesse Watters on his show Jesse Watters Primetime, Friday. “They’ve been saying this for a long time, they need to reduce population to heal the planet. How does she actually intend to do that do you think?”

Conservative commentator Tomi Lahren replied, “This is another one of those Republican conspiracy theories you’ve said for so long, that Democrats want to reduce the population, and then she just flat out said it.”

However, the White House corrected Harris’ comments in the official transcript for her speech, crossing out “population” and replacing it with “pollution.”

While President Joe Biden is usually the one to make the majority of the gaffes, Harris has been known to make a few of her own, including mistakenly touting a US “alliance with the Republic of North Korea,” which she said was “strong and enduring,” during a blunder in 2022.

