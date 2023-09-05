Joe Scarborough and George Conway Go Off on Republican ‘Shtick’ of Hating US Military and Being ‘Anti-the United States’

Joe Scarborough and George Conway were once considered powerful members of the Republican party. Now they are considered among the GOP’s fiercest critics, evidenced by commentary Tuesday morning on Morning Joe.

At issue is Senator Tommy Tuberville’s insistence on holding up military appointments over a reproductive rights issue that has effectively stymied normal operations within US Military command, which Scarborough used to make a broad attack on what he sees as a major shift among the Republican party, which he has since formally left.

“Back when we were Republicans, we used to take great pride at how much we fought for the strengthening of the United States military, the readiness of the United States military,” Scarborough opened. “I was on the Armed Services [Committee], you know, four terms for a reason because that’s what my constituents wanted. That’s what Republican constituents used to want.”

“Now we have Republicans who are saying the United States military, which is the strongest in the world, just is. I mean, it’s just not a close second. We now have Tommy Tuberville saying Republicans saying that, oh, the military’s top heavy. Who said that? Nobody,” he added,

“You got Republicans saying we need to be more like the Russians. We need to be more manly, like the Russians, like the Russian military. You’ve got Republicans that say that our military is weak and it’s woke and Republicans saying that our leaders are stupid and fat pigs. The insults just keep flying towards extraordinarily strong, vital United States military. And if anybody thinks that we can just ask the 500 Russian troops that tried to bum rush the United States military in Syria a few years back, you can’t really ask them because they were all gunned down, all blown apart in about 3 minutes.

“So why is it that just Republicans have this blind spot when it comes to how strong and how successful and how good are United States military is what we do? Why do these Republicans hate the United States military so much?”

“They hate the United States military because it’s part of the United States government,” Conway replied. “And this is basically the Republicans have become anti-American, anti-government, anti-the United States. That’s their shtick now. That’s why you see them attacking law enforcement, the FBI, the Justice Department, state and federal prosecutors, and they attack the institutions that normally Republicans were very, very supportive of.”

” And what now? It’s just this nihilistic attack on American institutions,” Conway added. “It also brings to mind the fact that we live in a completely different era now. I mean, the Senate rules that would all that allow one senator to block a unanimous consent agreement to have these batch nominations sent to the floor.”

“I mean, all these rules, these arcane Senate rules that we talk about that we don’t really talk about but have just curious effects depend on the good faith of the members, good faith and collegiality of the members,” Conway continued. “And that’s one thing that the Republican Party has completely abandoned, which is not just the truth, but good faith and just collegiality.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

