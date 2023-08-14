Sec of Def. Lloyd Austin Blasts Sen. Tommy Tuberville Holding Up Military Nominations: ‘Unprecedented, Unnecessary, and Unsafe’

Though he didn’t mention him by name, Secretary of Defense Loyd Austin appeared to clearly all out Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) for holding up over 300 military nominations over reproductive rights support.

Senator Tuberville has effectively put a blockade on filling key military positions by holding up Senate confirmations due to new military guidelines that allow for, and support financially, any member of the military that needs to travel to another state for an abortion procedure since Roe v. Wade was effectively overturned last year.

On Monday morning, Secretary Austin’s remarks came at a relinquishment of office ceremony for Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael M. Gilday at the U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. Austin noted that “300 nominations are now being held up in the United States Senate,” clearly referencing Senator Tuberville, adding, “Three of our military services are operating without Senate-confirmed leaders – this is unprecedented, it is unnecessary, and it is unsafe.”

Read Austin’s full statement below:

But I want to take a moment to mark a painful milestone. As you know, more than 300 nominations for our outstanding general and flag officers are now being held up in the United States Senate. That includes our top uniformed leaders and our next chief of naval operations. Because of this blanket hold. Starting today, for the first time in the history of the Department of Defense, three of our military services are operating without Senate confirmed leaders. This is unprecedented. It is unnecessary and it is unsafe. This sweeping hall is undermining America’s military readiness. It’s hindering our ability to retain our very best officers, and it is upending the lives of far too many American military families. Our troops deserve better. Our military families deserve better. And our allies and partners deserve better, and our national security deserves better. So let me say again that smoothes and swift transitions of confirmed leadership are central to the defense of the United States and to the full strength of the most lethal fighting force in history. And it’s time for the Senate to confirm all of our superbly qualified military nominees, including the 33rd chief of naval operations.

Watch the clip above.

