Joe Scarborough Calls Republicans Stupid Fascists Following Hunter Biden Indictment

{jw_freestar ID=]

Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski could not contain their disgust over Hunter Biden’s recent indictment, calling Republicans “stupid” and “fascist.”

Some House Republicans were openly trying to hide their glee over the indictment of President Joe Biden’s son, according to comments made by Rep. Darrell Issa, which stands in stark comparison to the behavior of Democratic members of Congress, like Eric Swalwell and Jaime Raskin, who treated the indictment of Hunter Biden without “screeching and crying about the weaponization of the judicial system,” according to Brzezinksi.

“You’re saying they acted like people who actually respect American democracy?” Scarborough interjected. “You’re saying like you’re saying they weren’t like fascists, who, when their leaders were charged with something, tried to tear down the jury system, they tried to tear down the FBI? So they weren’t like there weren’t like Republicans who were playing fascists that we were going to tear down the FBI, the Justice Department, and even attack the jury system if they didn’t like something?

Brzezinski said, “And really, if I may, how can those Republicans say everything they’ve been saying, which is ridiculous every step of the way?”

“Because they’re hypocrites,” Scarborough interrupted. “Not just hypocrites, but just stupid.”

“And I gauged Republican reaction and right-wing television, and they were acting,” Brzezinski concluded. “Well, the hypocrisy is boundless.”

She then tossed to a clip of Rep. Raskin saying:

I don’t think people should applaud the system when it works for Hunter Biden, but then try to tear the system down when it works for Donald Trump. I mean, both of them have been indicted on various charges. The presumption of innocence operates for both of them. Due process rights operate for both of them. And, you know, we shouldn’t take delight in other people’s misfortunes, but we have to have a rule of law.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com