‘Trying Not To Look Overly Happy’: Issa Describes Republican Mood In D.C. Over Hunter Biden Indictment

Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) said Republicans on Capitol Hill are “trying not to look overly happy” about Thursday’s news that the president’s son Hunter Biden had been indicted on federal gun charges.

Issa appeared on FNC’s America Reports Thursday and was asked by Sandra Smith what he is hearing, “as far as other congressional reaction on the Hill right now?”

“I think people are trying not to look overly happy,” Issa said, continuing:

This is a tragedy. This is a young man, somewhat young man, who has drug problems, who has criminal problems, and who can’t seem to get past those problems. So, is it a distraction for the president? Yes. Would it have been better if the president from day one had said, ‘I’m staying away from it,’ and if he had kept himself from participating in his son’s businesses, both during his vice presidency and afterwards, yes. But we are where we are, and it’s going to continue. Remember one thing, during the vice presidency, there was a request to serve the home of Hunter Biden and it was turned down because it was the guest house of the vice president. So there have been a number of events during the years that have really thwarted this investigation that congress has to look past.

Even House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, who spearheaded the investigation into the Bidens, had a measured reaction to the news, tweeting that the indictment was “a very small start.”

Donald Trump, however, took the opportunity to gloat over the Bidens’ legal woes. He posted on Truth Social:

This, the gun charge, is the only crime that Hunter Biden committed that does not implicate Crooked Joe Biden. One down, Eleven to go! The Democrats, with all of their horrible, very unfair, and mostly illegal Witch Hunts, have started a process that is very dangerous for our Country. They have opened the proverbial Pandora’s Box, and it is possible that the USA will never be the same again. SO SAD!!!

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

