Joe Scarborough Demands Kevin McCarthy Gets J6 Footage Back from Tucker Carlson After His Firing

Now that Tucker Carlson has been fired from Fox News, Joe Scarborough demanded House Speaker Kevin McCarthy take steps to ensure the former prime time host can no longer use the January 6th Capitol riot footage he gave him access to.

As Morning Joe discussed the fallout on Tuesday from Carlson’s sudden Fox News ouster, Mika Brzezinski suggested that one of the biggest outstanding questions is what will happen to Carlson’s trove of footage from the Capitol siege. This clearly referred to the 40,000 hours of surveillance footage that McCarthy allowed Carlson to review earlier this year.

“What exactly happens to those?” Brzezinski asked. “Do they stay in his possession?”

It isn’t clear whether Carlson has copies of the videos that McCarthy gave him access to, though he came under heavy criticism last month when he aired the accessed footage in order to downplay the violence and lawlessness of January 6th. In either case, Scarborough called it “ridiculous” and “outrageously irresponsible” of McCarthy to give that footage to Carlson after his constant conspiracies about the attack.

“That’s what any insurrectionist, future insurrectionist, would want to see!” Scarborough exclaimed. “Kevin McCarthy needs to get the tapes back! And he needs to get lawyers to have documents signed that they’re not going to be used anywhere else in the future, or any of its contents revealed.”

Brzezinski followed up on that by wondering if there was anything that other members of Congress could do to override McCarthy’s say over the surveillance tapes. Scarborough stuck to his question of “where are the tapes now” after Carlson’s ouster.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com