Sicknick Family Destroys Fox News and Tucker Carlson In Blistering Condemnation of Jan. 6 Footage Spin

The family of fallen Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick blasted Fox News and Tucker Carlson after the debut of Carlson’s treatment of the January 6 footage he’s been granted exclusive access to.

Carlson was granted exclusive access to 41,000 hours of surveillance footage by Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, and on Monday night’s edition of his Fox News program, he began to roll out selected clips along with his own narration rewriting the history of the attack.

Shortly thereafter, the Sicknick family spoke out in a statement that was first obtained by CNN, pulling no punches in slamming Carlson, the “sleazy so-called ‘news’ network of Fox News,” and “our disgusting excuse for a House Speaker”:

The Sicknick family is outraged at the ongoing attack on our family by the unscrupulous and outright sleazy so-called ‘news’ network of Fox News who will do the bidding of Trump or any of his sycophant followers, no matter what damage is done to the families of the fallen, the officers who put their lives on the line, and all who suffered on Jan 6th due to the lies started by Trump and spread by sleaze slinging outlets like Fox. Fox has shown time and time again that they are little more than the propaganda arm of the Republican Party and like Pravda, will do whatever they are told to keep the hatred and the lies flowing while suppressing anything resembling the truth. Fox does this not for any sense of morality as they have none, but for the quest for every penny of advertising money they can get from those who buy airtime from them. It is well past time that we move past Trump, the GOP, and all of the lies which have severely weakened and divided us as a nation and start seeking truth.

Tucker Carlson claims that Fox has been looking over the video feeds from the Capitol, with full access supplied by our disgusting excuse for a House Speaker for the truth. Carlson’s ‘truth’ is to pick and choose footage that supports his delusional views that the Jan 6th Insurrection was peaceful and that Ashley Babbit was some kind of martyr because she was shot in the process of breaking into the Capitol Building. While making a criminal out to be a martyr, he is also downplaying the horrid situation faced by the USCP and DC Metro Police who were incredibly outnumbered and were literally fighting for their very lives. One officer, Brian Sicknick, lost that fight the following day and several more officers lost that fight in the following weeks. On video, Officer Sicknick looks like he managed to shake off the chemical irritants and resume his duties. That he did, but his sense of duty and incredible work ethic were the driving force which sent him back in spite of his injuries and no doubt contributed to his succumbing to his injuries the following day.

What will it take to silence the lies from people like Carlson? What will it take to convince people that the Jan 6th Insurrection was very real, was very violent, and that the event was orchestrated by a man who is every bit as corrupt and evil as Vladamir Putin? The Sicknick Family would love nothing more than to have Brian back with us and to resume our normal lives. Fictitious news outlets like Fox and its rabid followers will not allow that. Every time the pain of that day seems to have ebbed a bit, organizations like Fox rip our wounds wide open again and we are frankly sick of it. Leave us the hell alone and instead of spreading more lies from Supreme Leader Trump, why don’t you focus on real news?