Joe Scarborough thinks that the Trump Administration is getting an enormous pass on their apparent failure to provide nationwide testing for COVID-19.

In a Wednesday morning conversation with Atlantic Editor-in-Chief Jeffrey Goldberg, the Morning Joe co-host was nearly apoplectic over the continued shortage of coronavirus testing provided by the CDC or private testing corporations while the nation is effectively shut down to limit the spread.

“Right now we’re whistling in the dark,” Scarborough noted, adding “We’re shutting down the American economy. We’re telling people to go home, which is all we can do because we’re in the dark now because this administration won’t get tests to doctors.”

Q

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]