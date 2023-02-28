Joe Scarborough Mocks ‘Convention of Losers’ CPAC For Hosting ‘Insurrectionists, Weirdos, and Freaks’

Joe Scarborough took a dim view of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), ripping the event for embracing authoritarianism and getting snubbed by many high-profile Republicans this year.

As CPAC reels from the fallout of the groping accusations against ACU chairman Matt Schlapp, Morning Joe held a broad discussion on Tuesday about the list of right-wing stars at this year’s convention. While the list of attendees includes Donald Trump, Nikki Haley, Mike Lindell, and Kari Lake, the event will be missing Mike Pence, Kevin McCarthy, and Ron DeSantis, among others.

The conversation gravitated toward how CPAC has propped up authoritarians, how it has effectively become “the Trump show,” and how it seems to be competing with Club for Growth for influence. Jonathan Lemire remarked that DeSantis’ absence would be “the shadow over all of this” since the Florida governor is skipping CPAC to launch his book tour amid the ongoing speculation of whether he’ll run for president.

John Heilemann used the segment to predict that CPAC will refer to its list of hard-right VIPs to ignore the snubs and claim “we’re still the heart and soul of the party.”

Scarborough was not impressed.

Yeah, I mean, they are the people that lose. Insurrectionists, weirdos, and freaks. Mr. Pillow is coming as well, I saw. So yeah, it’s gonna be fascinating. Election deniers. Again, the people who lose. Again, that’s fine. If they want to have a convention of losers, get to it. Have fun.

Watch above.

