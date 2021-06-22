Morning Joe slammed Donald Trump by looking at how much negative reporting has come out on his administration after the end of his presidency.

On Tuesday, the show discussed Nightmare Scenario, the upcoming book from Washington Post reporters Yasmeen Abutaleb and Damian Paletta. Morning Joe gravitated around the book’s claims that Trump wanted to send coronavirus-afflicted Americans to Guantanamo Bay, plus the details on how he and his administration officials fought with each other as they attempted to come up with an anti-Covid strategy.

Joe Scarborough openly laughed at that report, before calling the report an example of Trump’s “feigned ignorance” on the seriousness of the pandemic.

“He knew that the virus was a killer,” Scarborough said. “Knew it was five times as likely to kill you as the flu. He knew it was airborne. He knew could impact younger Americans. He knew everything on the tape, but suddenly in the White House, I guess he just feigned ignorance and idiocy.”

Mike Barnicle was up next, and the report made him wonder “how close did we come to a re-election of this man, Donald Trump, that would have absolutely destroyed the republic, the democracy that we’re all a part of? How close did we come?”

Barnicle expanded the range of the discussion by noting the Justice Department’s efforts during the Trump era to secretly obtain phone and email records from reporters. This was in conjunction with the DOJ’s effort to subpoena communications data on several Democratic members of Congress, their aides, and family members

“What else don’t we know about what they did?” Barnicle asked. “We don’t know the damage they’ve done. We know parts of it and we’ll find out parts of it as we move along, but what damage have they done?”

Katty Kay followed up on that point by speaking of how “everything was done that was possible to make Donald Trump happy and to make Donald Trump feel he was there legitimately and that anyone perceived as an enemy of Donald Trump, he was using the power of the government to the maximum effect in order to try to prevent them from being able to investigate or attack him.” She also explained that it follows the pattern of Trump’s possessive view of the government while in office.

“But the thing about the testing and the repetition of the testing is alarming,” Kay went on. “Lives were lost because America didn’t test enough. Because of that mistake people died. He must have known that what he was saying wasn’t true…But that refusal to accept that as a policy — that you needed to test more in order to isolate people so they then didn’t infect other people — that killed people.”

“It was so short-sighted and it was all so stupid,” Scarborough agreed.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

