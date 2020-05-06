Joe Scarborough suggested that President Donald Trump was making public health decisions amid the coronavirus outbreak that were designed to benefit his political own fortunes over the health safety for the American citizens he ostensibly leads.

The Morning Joe host was by turns aghast and depressingly resigned with the news that President Donald Trump is planning to shut down the White House Corona Task Force by Memorial Day weekend, despite projections that over 60,000 more Americans will die by early August.

After reviewing some less than encouraging news that President Trump reportedly received, Scarborough claimed that Trump is “in a full-blown panic because he sees that this week’s political polls, the first week in May, which are just — they’re just not relevant to where the president’s going to be in November, he sees polls this week, today, looking badly for him.”

“He’s looking at the polls and things are getting worse for him everywhere. And so he’s just looking at this moment in time, he’s just looking at today at his political calculations instead of worrying about how Americans are doing healthwise.”

Scarborough then noted how President Trump responded to ABC News anchor David Muir’s asking about a surge in more American deaths and responding with “it is what it is.”

“As we’ve said from the beginning, this virus is not a Republican virus or a democratic virus, and it’s not about Red State or blue state America. But this president just can’t engage, Mika, and he’s acting more reckless than ever,” he finished.

Watch above via MSNBC.

