The White House is considering winding down the coronavirus task force soon.

That is according to a new report in the New York Times on the Trump administration’s continued plans for addressing the pandemic:

Trump administration officials are telling members and staff of the coronavirus task force that the White House plans to wind down the operation in coming weeks despite growing evidence that the crisis is raging on… A top adviser to Vice President Mike Pence who has helped oversee the task force, Olivia Troye, has told senior officials involved in the task force to expect the group to wind down within weeks, a notice echoed by other top White House officials. While the task force met Tuesday at the White House, Monday’s meeting was canceled, and a Saturday session, a staple of recent months, was never held.

One administration official told the Times that “the task force will be winding down as the White House moves toward Phase One of Mr. Trump’s plan to ‘open up’ the country,” adding that there’s going to be a focus on “therapeutics, vaccine development and testing.”

The report was met with a great deal of astonishment on social media, given the widespread concern about the continued pandemic:

70,000 deaths and no end in sight and they want to wind down the task force? https://t.co/N0Nxbr7RQ0 — Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) May 5, 2020

Wishing the crisis away: "Trump administration officials are telling members and staff of the coronavirus task force that the White House plans to wind down the operation in coming weeks despite growing evidence that the crisis is raging on"https://t.co/f5pDwA87IG — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) May 5, 2020

They are just going to let this burn its way through the population and hope that it isn’t so bad that Trump won’t get reelected. https://t.co/H2HKKUx9o4 — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) May 5, 2020

Team that never wanted to manage this crisis — now walking off in mid crisis … https://t.co/XwlPp0mdRZ — Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) May 5, 2020

What. The. Fuck? Did people just suddenly stop dying and I missed it? Or is this just the easiest way to put all the blame on state governments. https://t.co/2gUrUfzrZo — Craig Newman (@craignewman) May 5, 2020

“Mission acc—oh look! What’s that big shiny thing over there?!?” https://t.co/ak9ZcTwxf6 — Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) May 5, 2020

Unfurl the "Mission Accomplished" banner, I'm sure it's in storage somewhere. https://t.co/yES81ADbiW — Max Nisen (@MaxNisen) May 5, 2020

