CNN’s John Berman accused Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) of blatant racism for saying he didn’t feel threatened by the storming of the U.S. Capitol because it wasn’t perpetrated by Black Lives Matter and Antifa.

Ever since former President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election, Johnson has downplayed the insurrection and spread debunked conspiracy theory claims that the violence was actually instigated by “fake Trump supporters.” Here’s how Johnson explained why he didn’t feel threatened in his latest comments on the Capitol riot:

I knew those were people that love this country, that truly respect law enforcement, would never do anything to break a law, and so I wasn’t concerned. Now, had the tables been turned — and Joe, this could get me in trouble — had the tables been turned and President Trump won the election, and those were tens of thousands of Black Lives Matter and Antifa protesters, I might have been a little concerned.

Berman broke this all down for CNN’s New Day, saying “every now and then, the kids like to note when they say the quiet part out loud. This morning, Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson is saying the racist part out loud.”

Berman went on from there by running footage from the Capitol attack while methodically dissecting Johnson’s rhetoric.

“So if you’re keeping score at home, people chanting ‘Hang Mike Pence,’ a guy wearing a Camp Auschwitz sweatshirt, people literally beating law enforcement with flagpoles. Ron Johnson puts them in the ‘love this country’ column. But Black Lives Matter? Whoa! Now he’s worried,” Berman snarked. “What other way is there to read it than Johnson saying largely white protesters promising death and violence and democratic upheaval: not bad. But largely black protesters: very bad.”

Watch above, via CNN.

