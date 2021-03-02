FBI Director Christopher Wray rejected two theories spread by Trump supporters regarding the Capitol attack at a Senate hearing on Tuesday examining the events of Jan. 6.

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) first asked Wray if the attack “involved white supremacists and other violent extremists.”

Media supporters of former President Donald Trump, like Fox News host Tucker Carlson, have objected to the fact that white extremists took part in the attack, despite the evidence.

“Certainly the capitol attack involved violent extremists,” Wray said. He noted that in building cases against the perpetrators, law enforcement has deemed many would qualify as “militia violent extremists,” whether they identify as members of the Oath Keepers, the Proud Boys, or other groups.

Wray added they have already identified “a couple instances” where those involved in the violence “we would put in the racially-motivated — violent extremists who advocate for what you would call white supremacy.”

The attack, Wray reiterated, involved “militia violent extremism, some instances of racially-motivated violent extremism, specifically advocating for the superiority of the white race.”

Wray also rejected the theory — floated by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) — that “fake Trump supporters” were involved in the attack.

“We have not seen evidence of that at this stage, certainly,” he said.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

