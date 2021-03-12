Senator Ron Johnson (R- WI) said that he didn’t feel threatened by the mob of Trump protesters that stormed the Capitol, but also that he would have been “a little concerned” if it was Black Lives Matter and Antifa instead.

Johnson appeared on The Joe Pags Show Thursday and addressed his past comments saying he didn’t think it was an armed insurrection.

He stood by that and defended his actions at a hearing on the riots, where he read an account that was immediately smacked down as a conspiracy theory.

At one point Johnson referred to how he’s been criticized for saying he didn’t feel threatened. And he said the following:

“Because I didn’t. Mainly because I knew, even though those thousands of people that were marching to the Capitol were trying to pressure people like me to vote the way they wanted me to vote, I knew those were people that love this country, that truly respect law enforcement, would never do anything to break a law, and so I wasn’t concerned. Now, had the tables been turned — and Joe, this could get me in trouble — had the tables been turned and President Trump won the election, and those were tens of thousands of Black Lives Matter and Antifa protesters, I might have been a little concerned.”

You can listen above (the relevant part starts at the 1:01:00 mark), via iHeartRadio.

