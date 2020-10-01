White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany held her first press briefing since a controversial presidential debate and was pressed by Fox News’ John Roberts to declaratively denounce white supremacy.

At issue is what many found to be a shocking moment when President Donald Trump declined to condemn white supremacists — in particular, the hate group Proud Boys — during his debate with Joe Biden and curiously said, “stand back and stand by.” The comment was viewed by the Proud Boys as a sign of encouragement.

On Wednesday, Trump was asked again about the comment and again declined to mention the group by name, but he condemned “all of it” before pivoting to left-wing extremist groups.

Roberts was the first reporter called on, and opened by asking for “A definitive and declarative statement, without ambiguity or deflection… Does the president denounce white supremacists?”

McEnany demurred the direct question by saying “this was answered by the president himself. He said ‘sure’ three times.” She continued to deflect by noting, “Yesterday he was point-blank asked ‘do you denounce white supremacy?’ and he said ‘I’ve always denounced any form of that.'”

After McEnany said, “He has condemned more than any president in modern history,” Roberts pushed back, noting that McEnany only cited previous comments made instead of explicitly denouncing white supremacy.

“Can you right now denounce white supremacy and the groups that espouse it?”

“I just did,” McEnany insisted.

And so it went. Which you can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]