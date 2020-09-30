On Wednesday, President Donald Trump addressed his failure to outright condemn white supremacists by claiming he doesn’t know who the Proud Boys are, but they should stand down regardless.

Trump spoke to reporters while leaving the White House en route to Minnesota and was asked about his muted response to Chris Wallace’s question on denouncing racist groups, plus his instruction that the Proud Boys “stand back and stand by.”

“I can only say they have to stand down and let law enforcement do their work,” Trump said. “I don’t know who the Proud Boys are, but whoever they are, they have to stand down and let law enforcement do their work.”

The Proud Boys, a far-right militant group, celebrated Trump’s remarks on the debate stage and received them on social media as a kind of tacit endorsement. As Trump faced follow-up questions over his remarks, he reiterated, “let law enforcement do their work,” then pivoted to claim “Antifa is the real problem, because the problem is on the left and Biden refuses to talk about it.”

Trump went on to claim “I’ve always denounced any form” of white supremacy before going back and attacking Biden for referencing FBI Director Chris Wray’s assessment that Antifa represents an ideology instead of a cohesive organization.

Watch above, via Fox News.

