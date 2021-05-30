Jon Karl Says People ‘Have Egg on Their Face’ Over Covid Lab Leak Theory: ‘Some Things May Be True Even If Donald Trump Said Them’

ABC News’ Jon Karl said “a lot of people have egg on their face” for dismissing the Covid-19 lab leak theory because it was coming from people like former President Donald Trump, saying “some things may be true even if Donald Trump says them.”

As Martha Raddatz conducted her Sunday morning panel for ABC’s This Week, she turned to Karl and noted the uptick of interest on the pandemic’s origin. Raddatz also referred to the conservatives and people in the Trump administration who’ve long held the position that the pandemic escaped from a Chinese laboratory instead of emerging naturally.

“Do some people have egg on their face, and why does this matter?” Raddatz asked.

Karl answered by likening the pandemic to the storming of the U.S. Capitol, saying “this is one of the greatest crises our country has ever faced and… we need to know how it started.”

I think a lot of people have egg on their face. This was an idea that was first put forward by Mike Pompeo… Donald Trump. And look, some things may be true even if Donald Trump said them. Because Trump was saying so much else, it was just out of control. And because he was — you know — making a frankly racist appeal, talking about ‘Kung Flu’ and the China virus, he put forward this notion… and it was widely dismissed.

Karl concluded by saying “we still don’t know” the origins of Covid, “but now, serious people are saying it needs a serious inquiry.”

Watch above, via ABC.

