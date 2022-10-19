JUST IN: 3 Arrested Outside Supreme Court on Weapons Charges, Police Searching Vehicle for Potential ‘Explosives’

Three people have been arrested after they were spotted in what was described as a “suspicious vehicle” outside of the Supreme Court Wednesday evening.

In a series of tweets, the U.S. Capitol Police noted officers had responded to the vehicle, which was spotted in the 100 block of East Capitol Street.

“Please stay away from the area. Information is preliminary, so please follow this account for the latest confirmed information,” the agency’s Twitter account said.

We are still investigating the suspicious vehicle on the 100 block of East Capitol Street. Please continue to stay away from the area. — The U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) October 19, 2022

Three people are being detained while we continue to investigate. We will put out more confirmed information as we get it. — The U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) October 19, 2022

CNN’s Joe Johns, who is at the scene, said officers are concerned there might be “explosives” in the car, which is sitting vacant as its occupants are in custody.

Asked for an update by Wold Blitzer on The Situation Room, Johns reported:

Wolf, this is the east side of the United States Capitol, East Capitol Street, in fact. As you said, it is the street that runs between the Library of Congress and the Supreme Court. With the United States Capitol in the background. We’ll turn around here and take a bit of a look. Now, what is going on here at this time is authorities are taking a look at a vehicle. There is a concern about a potential for explosives in that vehicle. They have already arrested three people, we’re told from colleagues at CNN on weapons, on weapons charges. Those three people apparently from Georgia, and now the wait continues to determine whether there is anything dangerous or to be concerned about inside the vehicle.

Johns said the incident has snarled traffic in the area.

