JUST IN: Steele Dossier Source Danchenko Acquitted in Yet Another Blow to Durham Investigation

Igor Danchenko, who was the primary source for the dossier that purported to connect former President Donald Trump to Russia in 2016, was acquitted on multiple counts of lying to the FBI Tuesday.

His case was brought to prosecutors by Bill Barr-appointed special counsel John Durham.

The New York Times reported:

The verdict was another stinging defeat for the special counsel, John H. Durham, who was appointed by Attorney General William P. Barr three years ago to investigate the F.B.I.’s investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia. Mr. Trump and his supporters have long insisted the inquiry would prove a “deep state” conspiracy against him, but after pursuing various baseless theories, Mr. Durham never found and charged one. Instead he developed two narrow cases accusing people involved in outside efforts to scrutinize purported links between Mr. Trump and Russia of making false statements.

Durham has now lost two cases in federal court in relation to the origin of the dossier. It is widely believed the case brought against Danchenko was his final attempt at a criminal conviction.

Trump had predicted Durham’s investigation would uncover what he called the “crime of the century.”

“It looks like this is just the beginning, because, if you read the filing and have any understanding of what took place, and I called this a long time ago, you’re going to see a lot of other things happening, having to do with what, really, just is a continuation of the crime of the century,” Trump told Fox News in February. “This is such a big event, nobody’s seen anything like this.”

Instead, it appears the investigation will wrap up within a year without a single conviction.

