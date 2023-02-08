Kaitlan Collins Confronts GOP Rep on Colleague Who Blamed Biden For Fentanyl Death: ‘Was That Appropriate?’

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins pressed Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) on whether it was right for his fellow Republicans to blame President Joe Biden for drug deaths in the middle of his State of the Union address.

Donalds joined CNN This Morning on Wednesday to react to Biden’s speech before Congress. The conversation got sharp as Don Lemon grilled the congressman on whether Republicans are more interested in attacking Biden’s border policy than actually trying to work with him to do something about the border crisis.

Collins joined the fray after that to talk about the part of Biden’s speech where he talked about fentanyl overdoses around the country. This was one of several heated moments from the address since Biden attempted to acknowledge the tragedy of 70,000 fentanyl deaths, just to get heckled by Republicans, including Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN), who shouted, “it’s your fault” at the president.

Since the heckling came as Biden was offering sympathy to a father who lost his daughter to fentanyl, Collins asked Donalds, “was that appropriate?” Donalds veered away from the question in order to blast Biden’s border policy and say, “the drug cartels are using his border changes to increase trafficking of fentanyl into the United States.”

Collins wouldn’t let him off that easily, asking again, “We all acknowledge fentanyl trafficking is a problem, but do you think it’s appropriate to put the entire thing on President Biden — to say it’s your fault — in front of a father who lost his daughter to that?”

“If the trafficking of fentanyl is up because of the president’s changes, it is his fault,” Donald answered. “Who are we gonna blame. Are you gonna blame members of Congress? Are you gonna blame the father? You’re not gonna do that…”

Watch above via CNN.

