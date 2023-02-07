‘It’s Your Fault!’ Republicans Jeer Biden As He Laments Deaths From Fentanyl – Prompting McCarthy to Shush His Own Party

Republican lawmakers heckled President Joe Biden as he spoke out against the scourge of fentanyl overdoses at the State of the Union Tuesday night.

Toward the end of his speech, Biden introduced one of his guests, a New Hampshire man who wrote to the president and First Lady Jill Biden about his daughter who died at age 20 from a fentanyl overdose.

The president said:

Joining us tonight is a father named Doug from Newton, New Hampshire. He wrote Jill and me a letter about his daughter Courtney. Contagious laugh. Her sister’s best friend. He shared a story all too familiar to millions of Americans. Courtney discovered pills in high school. It spiraled into addiction and eventually her death from a fentanyl overdose. She was 20 years old. Describing the last eight years without her, Doug said, “There is no worse pain.” Yet their family has turned pain into purpose, working to end stigma and change laws. He told us he wants to “start the journey toward America’s recovery.” Doug, we’re with you. Fentanyl is killing more than 70,000 Americans a year. Let’s launch a major surge to stop fentanyl production, sale and trafficking, with more drug detection machines to inspect cargo and stop pills and powder at the border.

Biden’s mention of fentanyl’s death toll drew loud jeers from Republican lawmakers.

“It’s coming from China,” yelled Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), in one of her several jeers of the night.

Another Republican went so far as to scream that Biden is to blame for the 70,000 deaths.

“It’s your fault!” the congressman said.

The comment even managed to take Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) aback as he shot daggers at the House Republicans before shushing them.

As Biden continued to call on the US government to crack down on the fentanyl crisis, he drew a bipartisan standing ovation.

Watch above, via CNN.

