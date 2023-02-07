Biden Straight-Up Argues With Heckling Republicans Screaming ‘LIAR!’ During SOTU

President Joe Biden found himself flat-out arguing with Republicans screaming “LIAR!” in the middle of his State of the Union speech when he accused them of attacking Social Security.

Biden delivered his first State of the Union address under the new GOP House majority Tuesday night, and a raucous majority it turned out to be. At one point during the speech, Biden invoked plans from several Republicans that would cause programs like Social Security to sunset every few years, and disappear for good if not reauthorized.

Republicans began to scream and heckle, and Biden shot back by offering to give them copies of the plan:

PRESIDENT BIDEN: I’m asking the Congress to follow suit. Let’s commit here tonight to the full faith and credit of the United States of America will never, ever be questioned. So my many, some of my Republican friends want to take the economy hostage, I get it, unless I agree to their economic plans. All of you at home should know what those plans are. Instead of making the wealthy pay their fair share, some Republicans, some Republicans want Medicare and Social Security to sunset. I’m not saying it’s a majority. REPUBLICANS: (SHOUTS AND HOOTING). PRESIDENT BIDEN: Let me give you, anybody who doubts it, contact my office. I’ll give you a copy. I’ll give you a copy of the proposal. REPUBLICANS: LIAR! PRESIDENT BIDEN: That means Congress doesn’t vote. I’m glad to see. And I tell you, I enjoy conversion. (Laughter) You know, amazing. If Congress doesn’t keep the programs the way they are, they go away. Other Republicans say, I’m not saying it’s a majority of you. I don’t even think it’s even a significant. What is being proposed by individuals. I’m not, politely not naming them, but is being proposed by some of you. Look, folks, the idea is that we’re not going to be. We’re not going to be moved into being threatened to default on the debt if we don’t respond. Folks. So folks, as we all apparently agree, Social Security and Medicare is off off the books now.

Biden wasn’t so shy before the midterms, when he happily named names of Republicans who supported the proposal he describes.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com