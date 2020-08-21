comScore
video

Kamala Harris Dismisses Trump Insults: He Says a Lot of Things to Distract from His Own ‘Neglect, Negligence, and Harm’

By Josh FeldmanAug 21st, 2020, 8:30 pm

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris laughed off President Donald Trump’s insults in a new joint interview with Joe Biden.

ABC News’ David Muir brought up how Trump has called her “nasty” and “the meanest, most horrible, most disrespectful of anybody in the U.S. Senate,” among other things.

After Harris and Biden shared a laugh, Muir asked Harris, “How do you define what you hear from the president?”

“I think that there is so much about what comes out of Donald Trump’s mouth that is designed to distract the American people from what he is doing every day that is about neglect, negligence, and harm to the American people,” she said.

“And incompetence,” Biden added.

Biden proceeded to tee off on Trump too and say that “no president has used those kind of words.”

You can watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: