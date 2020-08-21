Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris laughed off President Donald Trump’s insults in a new joint interview with Joe Biden.

EXCLUSIVE: Asked about Pres. Trump’s insults against her, Sen. Kamala Harris tells @DavidMuir, “There is so much about what comes out of Donald Trump's mouth that is designed to distract the American people from what he is doing.” https://t.co/sMp0OARo72 pic.twitter.com/xf26buQcsS — ABC News (@ABC) August 21, 2020

ABC News’ David Muir brought up how Trump has called her “nasty” and “the meanest, most horrible, most disrespectful of anybody in the U.S. Senate,” among other things.

After Harris and Biden shared a laugh, Muir asked Harris, “How do you define what you hear from the president?”

“I think that there is so much about what comes out of Donald Trump’s mouth that is designed to distract the American people from what he is doing every day that is about neglect, negligence, and harm to the American people,” she said.

“And incompetence,” Biden added.

Biden proceeded to tee off on Trump too and say that “no president has used those kind of words.”

