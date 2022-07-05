Kayleigh McEnany Unwittingly Rips Trump by Slamming People Who ‘Kick and Scream’ When They Don’t Get Their Way

Kayleigh McEnany decried Americans who “kick and scream” when they don’t get their way, such as a certain former president.

The Fox News personality did not mention Donald Trump, however.

Tuesday’s edition of The Five took aim at those who took July 4 as an opportunity to criticize the United States.

The table criticized President Joe Biden’s Independence Day speech in which he stated, “Liberty is under assault – assault both here and abroad.” Biden alluded to recent Supreme Court decisions slammed by Democrats and suggested the country is “moving backward” and “freedom is being reduced.”

McEnany chided the president.

“I woke up on the Fourth of July my first thought was, ‘I am the most blessed person in the world to live in the greatest country on planet Earth,'” she said. “What kind of maniac wakes up and says, ‘I’m not celebrating this day?'”

She noted that certain “things have not gone my way in this country” and cited the now-overturned Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision as an example, as well as the Biden and Obama administrations.

“Those didn’t go my way,” McEnany continued. “But it didn’t make me less patriotic. So why have we gotten to a place in society where people are like, ‘I hate this country because I don’t get my way and I’m gonna kick and scream like a four-year-old’?”

She then blamed Biden for establishing a bad example.

“It’s because the guy at the top is setting the tone.”

Of course, kicking and screaming is the tone Trump set after losing the 2020 election. He baselessly claimed it was stolen from him, which millions of his supporters believe. Moreover, he incited an armed mob to storm the Capitol in January 2021 in an effort to stop Biden’s certification as the winner of the election.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com