Gaige Grosskreutz, one of the three shooting victims from the Kenosha, Wisconsin protests and the only one to survive, spoke to CNN’s Sara Sidner in an emotional interview as he shared his experiences from that night.

“I walked away with my life that night,” said Grosskreutz. “Two people didn’t.”

He told Sidner that he traveled to Kenosha from his home in Milwaukee after seeing a post on Facebook from a local militia encouraging people to arm themselves and go to Kenosha. Grosskreutz is a former paramedic and wanted to be able to provide medical care.

“I think about the screams, the gunshots,” he continued. “I think about everything all the time.”

Grosskreutz described his interaction with the accused killer, 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, watching as Rittenhouse shot and killed Anthony Huber and then being shot himself in the arm.

He declined to give further detail, citing a desire to avoid compromising the criminal investigation, but did describe the severe injury to his arm. “I’m missing 90% of my bicep. I’m in constant pain. Excruciating pain. Pain that doesn’t go away.”

He also said that he had been getting death threats by people who misinterpreted his purpose or actions that night. He clarified that he had a legal right to carry concealed the pistol he had with him that night, while Rittenhouse was not old enough to possess a weapon under Wisconsin law.

“I never fired my weapon that night,” said Grosskreutz. “I was there to help people, not hurt people. I had a legal right to one, possess it, and two, possess it concealed. I’m not an Antifa terrorist organizer, I’m a mid-20s male, I go to school, and yeah, I exercised my First Amendment right to peacefully protest.”

“Nobody should have been hurt or died that night,” he concluded. “We’re Americans. We’re human beings. We’re better than that.”

