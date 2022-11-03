Kimmel and Tapper Question Kyrie Irving’s Duke Credentials: ‘It Might Be Time to Take His Diploma Back’

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel appeared on CNN with Jake Tapper Wednesday night, where the two addressed the latest nonsense from Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving.

Irving has come under fire of late for sharing an anti-Semitic video on Twitter.

“My post was a post from Alex Jones that he did in the early nineties or late nineties about secret societies in America of a cult,” Irving said. “And it’s true.”

The Nets owner publicly condemned Irving, but neither the team nor the league took action against Irving. Meanwhile, the Nets fired head coach Steve Nash for underperforming while not sharing anti-Jewish garbage.

Tapper and Kimmel addressed the controversy and mocked Irving’s lone year attending Duke University.

“Kyrie Irving, star of the Brooklyn Nets, he’s out there flirting with anti-Semitism, continues to play,” Tapper said. “How do you think celebrities who spew bigotry – people who have platforms – should be treated? What kind of consequences should there be?”

“It makes me wonder,” Kimmel replied. “I mean, Kyrie Irving does think the world is flat. So, that should be taken into consideration.”

“He went to Duke, though. I mean, he’s pretty smart,” Tapper noted, tongue-in-cheek.

“Would he have gone to Duke had he not been a great basketball player?” Kimmel asked. “That’s for the admissions people at Duke. But it might be time to take his diploma back.”

Irving does not actually have a degree from Duke, as he only spent a year at the university while playing on its basketball team.

Reporters asked the Nets guard about his Twitter post on Thursday, when he stated, “I cannot be anti-Semitic if I know where I come from.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com