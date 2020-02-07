Klobuchar Goes Off on Buttigieg at Debate: ‘We Have a Newcomer in the White House and Look Where It Got Us’

A number of other candidates on the debate stage tonight got pretty heated with Pete Buttigieg, particularly Amy Klobuchar at one point early on.

Buttigieg continued his message of “meet[ing] this moment” and moving on from the politics of the past, saying America can’t solve problems of the future “by looking back.”

Klobuchar immediately responded and invoked the impeachment hearings and the “courage” from a number of senators, including Mitt Romney in particular.

She continued:

“What you said, Pete, as you were campaigning through Iowa as three of us were jurors in that impeachment hearing, you said it was exhausting to watch and that you wanted to turn the channel and watch cartoons. It is easy to go after Washington, ’cause that’s a popular thing to do. It is much harder… to lead. And much harder to take those difficult positions. Because I think this going after every single thing that people do ’cause it’s popular to say, it makes you look like a cool newcomer. I don’t think that’s what people want right now. We have a newcomer in the White House and look where it got us. I think having some experience is a good thing.”

